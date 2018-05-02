‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3 Reveals Lengthy Episode Order

If you have been waiting for an update on all thing Attack on Titan, then it looks like you are in luck. It hasn’t been long since the anime put up its first trailer for season three, and the action-packed reel contained lots of juicy footage. Still, it left fans in the dark about how long the season would run, but it doesn’t look like anyone needs to worry about that.

After all, if new reports are true, then Attack on Titan‘s new season will last a full two cours.

Over on Twitter, fans of Attack on Titan let out a sigh of relief when a well-known source dropped the episode order. Yonkou Productions let fans in on the leak as the vetted source told fans the anime’s new season would run a full 24 episodes.

Attack On Titan Season 3 will run for 24 episodes. — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) April 27, 2018

Of course, the update was a much-needed one as plenty of fans were concerned about how long season three would run. Last year, the anime made a long-awaited return to TV with season two, but the debut was far shorter than expected. The second season only lasted a single cour, leaving fans more than a bit bummed. However, it seems Wit Studios will make up for that previous slight with a two-cour run in season three.

With the two cour announcement out there, fans are starting to speculate what all the new season will dive into. The trailer for season three has confirmed the show is prepping the ‘Uprising’ arc for debut. The politically motivated arc will focus heavily on the inner workings of Paradis, but the season’s second-half may lean into a new arc entirely.

If Wit Studios paces things just so, then it isn’t hard to think that the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc will get an anime debut this year. The fan-favorite story follows the Survey Corps as they try to retake the lost district from its previous Titan onslaught, and Eren makes his awaited return home to uncover what secrets lie within its basement.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you ready to watch this anime’s next season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!