Attack on Titan Season 3 Gives Eren A Tragic Realization

Eren Jaeger has had a difficult life. In the first episode of Attack on Titan, he witnesses his mother being horrifically eaten by a Titan that turns out to be revealed to be his father, Grisha Jaeger’s ex wife. This season saw him employing his ability as the “Attack Titan” to discover the true secrets of the world, but with those secrets comes terrible realizations. Eren is not the man that he once was and how this will impact his life moving forward is yet to be seen.

Eren once believed that once the Titans were all defeated and destroyed, humanity within the walls would finally have their opportunity to live a life of freedom. With the Survey Corps coming so close to this goal, the young Eldian realizes that their victory is a hollow one. With Eren, Mikasa, and Armin finally reaching the sea, most of the Survey Corps revels in their newest discovery, but not Jaeger.

To fight for so long against such odds, only to realize that the Titans are most likely the lesser of two evils, Eren is understandably despondent over the idea that the world is now against them. The revelation that the nation of Marley has created the current environment that the section of humanity within the walls now find themselves in is a tough pill for Jaeger to swallow.

The world has opened itself up to the humans within the walls and yet there is still one major obstacle that may be entirely impossible to either defeat or work around in the form of Marley. Even should they manage to defeat the Colossal and Beast Titans, along with their titanic brethren, things are still looking exceptionally bleak for a series that dwells in nihilism.

What did you think of the season finale for the depressing tale that is Attack On Titan? Who do you think will ultimately come out on top in the war between Marley and Eldia?

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.