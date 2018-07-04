‘Attack on Titan’ Star Shares His Season 3 Highlight

Attack on Titan is making a run for a third season, and the big premiere is around the corner nowadays. July 8 marks the premiere of the show’s third season, and it seems fans have a lot to look forward to according to one of its stars.

Recently, Kaji Yuki did an interview with Pick-up Voice in Japan for its June 2018 issue. The actor, who voices Eren Jaeger, opened up about his tenure as the Titan Shifter. So, when Kaji was asked to share a memorable moment of season three, he had the following to say:

“Season 3 might have a different kind of entertainment from Season 1 and 2, but you will get to see new sides of the story. Even if “titans” were to not make an appearance, I think Isayama captured the profound nature of the work nonetheless,” the actor said (via Ya Boy Levi).

“Since it looks like the new developments will require scenes with more conversations compared to the past, we will try to give a more powerful performance. Eren, too, will have less straightforward ways of expressing himself, when compared, for example, to his past “screams”. As usual, I want to cherish the depth of Shingeki no Kyojin‘s atmosphere. As Season 3 will be broadcasted by NHK, it means everyone in the country will be able to see the anime at the same time, and I hope this will connect even more people to Shingeki no Kyojin.”

As you can see, Kaji thinks there will be more depth to explore in season three than ever before. The acclaimed anime may be known for its action and gore, but Attack on Titan isn’t in it for the shock factor. While seasons one and two featured lots of action, this new season will play mind games as it enters the manga’s ‘Uprising’ arc, and Eren will have to be on his game should he want to live.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

