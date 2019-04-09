‘Attack on Titan’ Season 3B Reveals First Premiere Stills

Attack on Titan has been out of commission for a bit, but the series is eyeing a big comeback. This month, the anime will kick up its third season once again, and fans just got a first-look at its premiere episode.

And, if the still says anything, it is that this debut will be real eerie.

Over on Twitter, stills from the first episode of Attack on Titan‘s premiere went live. The images, which can be seen below, were sourced by an issue of spoon.2Di. They may be tiny, but fans can make out some important details.

Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 – Episode 1 sneak peak scenes from the latest issue of spoon.2Di Source: https://t.co/i0huCd1QXn pic.twitter.com/CUGSi3TgwY — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) April 8, 2019

If you check out the images, Captain Levi and Eren can be seen to the left. The smaller images are harder to make out, but one shows a horde of Survey Scouts flying into the sky. Another shows a dark image of a Titan sitting down, and the rest of the stills are similarly shadowed.

Attack on Titan has plans to enter a new arc with its season three comeback, and it will be a dark one. So, these ominous stills do mesh well with what all is coming. The anime plans to tackle the ‘Return to Shiganshina’ arc later this month, and it will see the Survey Scouts mount a huge huge attack to retake Eren’s old hometown.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

