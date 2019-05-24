Attack On Titan Season 3 Shortens Simulcast Delay

Fans were disheartened when they had learned earlier this week that Attack On Titan’s action packed third season would see a delay in its simulcast, from Sunday releases to Wednesdays. Faster than you can say, “Wall Maria”, it would seem that the delay itself has been shortened, with episode releases to once again fall on Sundays at 8:45PM CT time. With humanity in dire straits against the Titans, this is welcome news to fans as this latest season has had us on the edge of our seats!

Funimation had this to say with regards to the shortened delay:

“We’ve received an update from the Attack on Titan licensor. Starting 5/26, new sub episodes will be available on FunimationNow every Sunday at 8:45pm CT”

Here was the original press release from Funimation regarding the delay:

“Dear Attack On Titan fans,

The Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 sub will be delayed from Sundays at 1:35pm ET to Wednesdays at 9:00am ET starting with Episode 54, which will launch on 5/29 for Funimation, Hulu, Crunchyroll and all of the sublicensees around the world.

For two weeks in a row, the latest Attack on Titan episode has been leaked by sublicensees in two different territories before Japan’s broadcast. As it’s always the case with leaks and pirated content, this has created problems for everyone involved in bringing you this title.

To prevent further leaks, the licensor has decided to deliver the show materials to Funimation after Japan’s broadcast has concluded on Sunday.

What does this mean?

Starting this week the Attack on Titan Simulcast will be launching on Wednesdays at 9:00am ET to provide enough time for each company to work on subtitles and quality control, and make sure that all territories can launch at the same time. The SimulDub will not be affected by this delay. We know that this is an inconvenience for all fans awaiting a new episode this Sunday, but this restriction is out of our hands.

We will continue working to bring you the best content in the least amount of time possible and take this as an opportunity for all of us to reflect on how leaks and piracy ultimately affects everyone in the anime industry, including the fans at home who want their anime content available as fast as possible.

As always, we thank you for your support and hope you continue to enjoy Attack on Titan Season 3 Part 2 every week on FunimationNow.”

What do you think of this “hot off the presses” Titan news? Are you relieved that the delay has been shortened? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things anime and comics.