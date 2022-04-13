Attack on Titan’s Yuki Kaji Dominates Recent Anime Actor Poll

April is heading into the thick of the spring anime season, but already, this year has given fans some truly outstanding series. From Demon Slayer to Ranking of Kings, the franchise is thriving just a few months into 2022. However, no series can compare to Attack on Titan when it comes to buzz, and one poll is hyping the anime’s top star in light of Eren’s work in season four.

The update come from Anime Corner, a popular website dedicated to all things otaku. It was there thousands of fans answered a poll dedicated to the Winter 2022 season, and they were asked to rank its best actors. It turns out Kaji took first place by quite the margin, and he is just one of two Attack on Titan actors to make the list.

You can check out the top ten male actors from the poll below. They’re listed along with the name of the character they voiced this past season:

Yuki Kaiju – Eren Jeager



Katsuyuki Konishi – Tengen Uzui



Shoya Ishige – Wakana Gojo



Ryota Osaka – Gyutaro



Natsuki Hanae – Tanjiro Kamado



Soma Saito – Yoshikazu Miyano



Hiro Shimono – Zenitsu Agatsuma



Kensho Ono – Floch Forster



Kaito Ishikawa – Koki Suido



Toshinari Fukumachi – Hajime Nagumo



For those curious about the results’ percentages, Kaji took the top spot with 12.3% of the vote. Second place came through with a little over 9% with the rest of the gang following. Of course, Kaji’s performance of Eren was met with tons of praise online, and netizens will get another chance to hear the actor reprise the character. Attack on Titan will return tot television next year with season four’s final batch of episodes, and these releases will bring the hit anime to its close after more than a decade.

