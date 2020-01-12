Attack on Titan Confirms SPOILER is Alive

Attack on Titan has been steadily building to its finale for the past two years or so, but last year saw some of its more critical developments as the battle between the Eldians, Marleyans, and Yeagerists has gone to a whole new level. This means that many more characters have met their end as the bloody fight between the three factions reached their apex, and one previous of the chapter teased that a key fan favorite had met their end too at the hands of Zeke. But thankfully, that’s no longer the case just yet.

It looked like Levi had died after he was caught in an explosion when fighting Zeke in Chapter 114, he was scooped up by Hange in the following chapter. His life was still from saved, however, but Chapter 125 of the series confirms that Levi has managed to stay alive as Hange has treated him away from the chaos Eren has unleashed on Marley and the rest of the world.

A previous chapter of the series revealed Eren has a terrifying new goal for humanity and has awakened the Titans within the walls in order to set them out to destroy everything outside of Eldia. This has left the Marleyans lost as to what to do next as his incredible power over the Founding Titan now seems like it’s doomed them all. But as the Cart Titan tries to figure out what to do next, Hange arrives carting the injured Levi.

They’re worried about Levi, but Hange remarks that Levi right now is nothing more than a “harmless man who refuses to die.” So while this final arc of the series has claimed the lives of tons of the characters introduced thus far, some far more surprising than others, Levi thankfully is not one of the many that won’t make it to the finale. The series is setting up for what most likely be a bleak finale for everyone involved, but at least Levi seems to be making it.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.