One-Punch Man Season 3 Shares New Look at Genos

The third season of One-Punch Man is set to continue the fight against the Monster Association, so it's no surprise that the cyborg known as Genos will play a big role. While the fire-shooting superhero still has a long way to go until he can come close to Saitama's power level, he remains a fan favorite thanks to his personality and dedication to what's right. Now, J.C. Staff has revealed a fresh look at the android as fans wait for the next hard-hitting season.

To give you some background on the flame-throwing hero, Genos became a cyborg in an effort to make sure that he was able to find the robot responsible for killing those close to him. When he arrived on the scene of One-Punch Man, he was astonished to see just how powerful Saitama was, as the "hero for fun" continues to keep his power close to his chest. The "skirmish" between Genos and Saitama is often considered to be one of the best-animated fights in the medium to this day, so season three has a lot to live up to when it comes to the animation style of Studio Madhouse.

Genos Will Return

As of the writing of this article, One-Punch Man season three has yet to reveal when we can expect it to land on the small screen. Rather than going with a new studio for the next season, the hard-hitting franchise will see J.C. Staff return following their work on season two. Needless to say, considering what's to come for the fight between the Hero and Monster ASsociations, J.C. Staff is going to have their work cut out for them.

One-Punch Man's anime isn't the only big piece of news that has come from the world of Saitama. The live-action adaptation is still in the works from Sony Pictures, with Justin Lin directing and Dan Harmon of Community and Rick And Morty fame assisting in writing the film. While there has been no casting news as to who will play Saitama, his allies, and his enemies, anime fans will be keeping a close eye on any developments for the live-action adaptation.

Do you think we'll see One-Punch Man season three arrive this year? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for all the latest updates on Saitama and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.