‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals [SPOILER’S] True Allegiance

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to stir up controversy every now and again. The series is known for killing characters at the slightest provocation, and its gory aesthetic has become iconic within the anime fandom. Now, the title is causing trouble once more, and Attack on Titan is doing so by making a truly shocking revelation.

So, there are some major spoilers below. You have been warned! There are very massive spoilers for chapter 105 of Attack on Titan below!

This week, the latest chapter of Attack on Titan will go live thanks to Kodansha, and spoilers for the update have gone live online. According to those snippets, the Survey Corps finds itself endangered as its ranks begin evacuating Marley following their raid on the country. After taking down the War Hammer Titan, Eren is rescued alongside Mikasa as their airship moves over Marley. Tragedy strikes when Gabi and Falco sneak aboard the craft, giving them the cover to assassinate Sasha Blouse before they are detained. However, the kids are gobsmacked when they are led to the ambush’s leader.

Really, who can blame them? It’s not like Gabi and Falco were expecting Zeke to turn tail and plot the raid on Marley. Such a plan goes against everything the Beast Titan stands for, but Attack on Titan is never one to be complacent.

According to the spoilers, Attack on Titan reveals that Zeke has aligned himself with Paradis in light of a brewing Eldian war. He seemed to have learned about Marley’s plan for all-out war thanks to his position in the military, and he worked with his aide Yellena to plan a coup with Paradis. The Survey Corps were originally meant to occupy the Jaw and Cart Titans while Eren did the same with Reiner. The full-scale attack on the military would send a message, and Zeke’s apparently defeat would give Paradis the chance to take him as a prisoner. However, the entire plan went up into flames when Eren broke protocol to use himself as bait for the War Hammer Titan. And, as Levi kindly reminds his subordinate, his choice helped lead to Sasha’s death.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

