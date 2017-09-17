‘Attack On Titan’ Creator Discusses The Importance Of Reaching [SPOILER]

The Attack on Titan crew reached a pretty big milestone earlier this year, and the manga’s creator says that it’s just the beginning.

In a recent interview in the SnK Character Directory, Isayama Hajime discussed the impact of the characters arriving at the sea in Chapter 90 of the manga. As he explained, that plot point has always been a significant element of Attack on Titan‘s manga narrative.

“‘To reach the sea’ has always been the centerpiece of the story and suggests the idea, ‘If we actually manage to arrive at these circumstances, that likely means no more titans exist outside of the walls.’” Hajime revealed. “It almost serves as a prize and trophy for Eren and the others after they’ve eliminated all the Titans, so I did breathe a sigh of relief at being able to illustrate this moment successfully. At the same time, I also started to conceive an expansion for the other side. I did feel a helpless sense of, ‘So what happens now?’ From the series’ beginning seven years ago to now, this was like leaving your family home and moving to a brand new piece of land.”

Hajime also hinted that this revelation will continue to weigh pretty heavily on the show’s main trio, without completely sacrificing their youthful identity.

“For the trio of Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, rather than rejoicing due to feelings of success, it’s more like, ‘We can’t remain kids forever.’” Hajime explained. “From the perspective of the Survey Corps, with Commander Erwin and other Squad Leaders still present, the three of them continue to exist as youth. However, as the figures they depend on pass away one by one, Eren and them now must fill these positions. However, my personal struggle is that I cannot say their childhoods have officially ‘ended’ …for this point, please await the upcoming chapters.”

Attack on Titan season 2 has finished up on Toonami; Chapter 97 of Shingeki no Kyojin is out now.

