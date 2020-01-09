Universal Studios Shares Promo for Attack on Titan’s VR Ride

Universal Studios is looking to expand its reach this decade. With the new year well underway, the theme park company has plans to start a Super Mario Land and more. Over in Japan, that means its anime attractions are getting overhauled, and Attack on Titan has released a promo for its new ride.

Over on Twitter, the promo surfaced and left all sorts of fans scared. The all-new attraction will make its debut at Universal Studios Japan later this month. It will give Attack on Titan fans the chance to meet some Titans up close… but they may come to regret that chance by the end of the ride.

So just to be safe, maybe you shouldn’t eat before you get on this VR ride!

New promo for Attack on Titan XR Ride (indoor roller coaster) Set to open on January 21st and run through June 28th, 2020 at Universal Studio Cool Japan pic.twitter.com/ECoU7PU8f9 — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) January 9, 2020

As you can see above, the clip is a short one, and it gives fans a horrifying peek at the attraction. The ride is a VR-based one that puts attendees in a ride vehicle. The car can move all over the place, and its headset puts fans in the shoes of a local trying to escape Titans.

The ride puts fans through a massive chase as Titans try to chomp them down. Heroes like Levi and Mikasa will accompany your wagon as they protect you from the hungry monsters. There is no promise you will make it through the ride all right, but it will give Attack on Titan mega fans the chance to experience what Eren does on the daily.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save.