‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Cover Art For Next Manga Volume

As fans await the third season of Attack on Titan, they have been tying themselves over with the manga run of the series. The next volume of the manga is set to release in Japan, and now has officially revealed its cover.

Announced during a Bessatsu Shonen Magazine live-stream, Volume 25 of the manga will feature a fierce looking Eren in his Titan form.

During the live-stream of Bessatsu Shônen magazine, the staff revealed the preview cover of #AttackOnTitan volume 25, featuring Eren’s Titan form! Remember that this volume will include the part 2 of Lost Girls OVA which will be released on April 9th, 2018! 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/po3SSr8DuW — Attack On Fans (@AttackOnFans) February 19, 2018

Releasing April 9 in Japan, Volume 25 of the manga series covers Chapters 97-100 and features some of the biggest events in the series post-time jump. Not only is there a reveal of a new Titan, many of the characters have received updated looks to coincide with their older ages.

The volume will also be released with the original video animation, Lost Girls Part 2, which fleshes out stories for Mikasa and Annie.

Attack on Titan has also revealed the cast and crew for the upcoming season of the series as well which includes many returning characters as well as some new faces. The director, who worked on Attack on Titan‘s first two seasons, told fans earlier this year they had a lot to look forward to with season three.

“We really enjoyed making the anime and felt it turned out well in the end. Although the anime takes a break here, we’re still working on it. We will put our best efforts into making season 3,” Araki told fans during an in-studio interview.

“Will the person wearing glasses at the end of season 2 play a part in season 3? Will everyone be able to survive? Will somebody die? It’s hard to know. Look forward to the next season. We’re still having fun making Attack on Titan.”

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titan released December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.