Attack on Titan Reveals ‘The Rumbling’ with Startling Lesson

Attack on Titan has set a course for completion, and the heralded series will get there before long. After years in print, the gory story is reaching its climax at last. With its final arc well underway, fans have been teased with some truly cataclysmic threats as of late, and it seems like one of them has just be defined.

After all, there are some attacks you can picture by their name alone. There are also those you can’t picture by name alone, and Attack on Titan made up one of these with The Rumbling.

Recently, the series put out a new chapter, and it was there fans caught up with Eren Yaeger. Chapter 122 found the boy going through his past with Zeke now against him. Stuck in limbo, the brothers fought for their freedom while learning the story of the original Titan. Her story, as you might imagine, was tragic and it deeply swayed Eren. The boy says he will help the girl destroy the world, and all he needs is her power to do it.

“I’ll put an end to this world. Lend me your strength. You’re no slave. You’re no god. You’re just a person. You don’t need to serve anyone. You can be the one to choose,” Eren promises.

After some persuading, Eren manages to obtain Ymir’s power, and it allows him to turn into the Founding Titan. The chapter briefly shows the protagonist coming back to life as his severed head reconnects with his body. In the midst of transforming, the walls around Shiganshina begin crumbling, and it is revealed there are dozens of Colossal Titans in the wall. The Rumbling has begun as the walled Titans have started to wake, leaving fans to wonder how this war will play out in future chapters.

