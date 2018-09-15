‘Attack on Titan’ Studio Reveals its Massive Profits

WIT Studio has been having a great year as the debut of Attack on Titan‘s third season has been met with critical and commercial success as it flips the entire series on its head with new reveals every week.

The success of Attack on Titan‘s third season has undoubtedly played a major role in WIT Studio’s profits for the year as the studio recently reported a huge increase in profits from last year.

IG Port, the parent company behind WIT Studio, Production I.G., XEBEC among others, recently released its performance report for the previous fiscal year (June 2017 to May 2018. According to Anime News Network, the company reported consolidated sales of 8.426 billion yen (about $75 million USD) and a net profit of 201 million yen (about $1.8 million). Which gives the company an 11% increase and 29% decrease from the previous year overall.

WIT Studio, in particular, is having a great year as the studio reported sales of 1.49 billion yen (about $13 million USD), and a net profit of 31 million yen (about $529,000 USD). This is huge for the studio as these numbers are a 60% increase from last year, which should definitely be good news for fans of their work.

WIT Studio has not only produced Attack on Titan, but recent hits like The Ancient Magus Bride, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, and will take on the major anime adaptation of Makoto Yukimura’s Vinland Saga soon too. With the third season of Attack on Titan going strong, and with these future anime properties finding audiences of their own, the sky is the limit for WIT Studio.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

