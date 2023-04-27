Avatar Producer Jon Landau Teases Alita: Battle Angel Sequel Plans

20th Century Studios finally released the long-awaited sequel to 2009's James Cameron-directed Avatar with Avatar: The Way of Water last year, and it made a killing at the box office. Avatar: The Way of Water quickly broke a bunch of box office records and became one of the top three highest grossing films of all time, and it seems that this has given the studio inspiration for another long-awaited sequel. Screen Rant recently got the chance to talk with Avatar: The Way of Water producer Jon Landau, and he revealed that the film gave them some ideas for an Alita: Battle Angel sequel that they have been working on for quite some time.

"We're working on it," Landau revealed. "I think what we've learned from Avatar is how much more facial nuance and subtlety that we can get into characters that we want to be emotional and emote that are humanoid. Alita would not have been possible, but for what we did on Avatar. Avatar: Way of Water would not be what it is but what we did for Alita. And now let's put that back and give it back to Alita. We're talking to Robert and talking to Rosa and all is good.

Christoph Waltz Recently Discussed a Possible Alita: Battle Angel Sequel

While Speaking with Screen Rant for his role in the Amazon Prime Video's The Consultant, Waltz was asked about Landau and star Rosa Salazar's interest in an Alita: Battle Angel sequel and whether or not he felt the same, "Yes, if the part is what I would like to do, certainly. Definitely." So while he's interested, it's still got to be a role for his Dr. Dyson Ido that he would want to portray in a potential sequel. As for that sequel, producer Jon Landau previously revealed that he and Cameron have been talking about it recently.

Jon Landau Previously Spoke on the Alita Sequel Last Year

During an interview with ComicBook.com for of Avatar: The Way of Water's release last year the producer said, "Robert [Rodriguez] and I had a conversation about it two weeks ago. We're very excited about that prospect," Landau revealed in an update about the sequel. "Alita is is a movie that even now having recently like re-watched it for what we had, we're really proud of that movie. And we think that there are more stories to tell with her character and that's why we want to go back to it."

Alita: Battle Angel is available on Blu Ray and Digital Download now.

