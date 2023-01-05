Avatar 3 Will Go Full 'Airbender' With Its Own Fire Nation

They say everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked, and that may be true for more than just one franchise. By now, most everyone knows Avatar: The Last Airbender and its elemental pull. From earth to water and beyond, the series is all about balance, and that is true for another popular franchise. James Cameron's Avatar is much the same, and a recent report has fans convinced Avatar 3 will take a page from Zuko's book.

Why is that? Well, it seems the Fire Nation is coming to Avatar. In a recent interview, the director behind Avatar opened up about the IP's future, and it was there Cameron said Avatar 3 will include a nation of Fire Na'vi.

"The fire will be represented by the 'Ash People.' I want to show the Na'vi from another angle because, so far, I have only shown their good sides," Cameron revealed "In the early films, there are very negative human examples and very positive Na'vi examples. In Avatar 3, we will do the opposite. We will also explore new worlds while continuing the story of the main characters."

Of course, this new kind of Na'vi will enrich the franchise, and there is still plenty for Avatar to explore. The series' latest entry has broken box office records thanks to expansive world, and with more than a billion dollars under thumb, Cameron will have free reign to do what he must with his Fire Na'vi. But for now, well – the Internet is too busy cracking jokes about Zuko to think about the sequel.

After all, Avatar: The Last Airbender has its own Fire Nation, and its people play a massive role in the series as a whole. Cameron's pitch acts as another bridge between the two IPs whether you like it or not. From their titles to their fantastical worlds, both Avatar franchises have circled each other since their existence. And now, the promise of Fire Na'vi has stoked the war between these top-tier IPs.

What do you think about this Avatar x Avatar comparison? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

