Avatar Studios Confirms New Series for Fan-Favorite Avatar (First Look Revealed)

Straight from New York Comic Con, Avatar: The Last Airbender co-creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have confirmed that the franchise is expanding yet again. Fresh off the success of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, the team at Avatar Studios has been steadily expanding the series to give it an even bigger footprint, with new characters and stories that make the mythology even bigger. The next chapter of these will be Avatar: Seven Havens, but they’re not stopping there, with another all-new series confirmed at the con.

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Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos was confirmed by Avatar Studios at NYCC, revealing it as the next animated series in the works for the Paramount+ streaming service. A first look at the show, telling the backstory of the Water Tribe Avatar Kuruk from the franchise lore, got a first look for the crowd in attendance, and the images have made their way online, including his pet Nikik. According to the official description, Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos follows the “rebellious teenage Avatar” who bucks thousands of years of tradition by choosing to learn the four elements through globetrotting adventures, staying one step ahead of his angry teacher, rowdy pirates, and chaotic spirits – all while helping the world in his own unique ways. Check it out below.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos First Look Revealed

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

Most of Kuruk’s appearances across the Avatar franchise have been as visions, with details of his story seeded across media and featuring surprising elements. Among them is that his lifespan as an Avatar is actually the shortest, meaning that there’s only so much runway to explore, but given the series will focus on his early days, there’s a lot to work with at the start of the journey compared to the end of the road. The upcoming series is produced by Avatar Studios and Nickelodeon Animation Studios, with co-creator Bryan Konietzko serving as showrunner.

News of Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos (along with confirmation about the future of Avatar: Seven Havens) had fans of the franchise stoked about its prospects, not only the continued expansion of the series itself but also in telling Kuruk’s story.

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos, season 1, streaming on Paramount+. Photo credit: Paramount+

“A teenage Kuruk surfing, fighting pirates, and slacking off on his training is the most lore-accurate thing they could have possibly done,” one user wrote. Another added, “Finally, The Avatar franchise was always meant to be done backwards, not forward. Kyoshi next.” Finally, one Avatar fan said what we were all thinking about the Kurk show’s timing, writing online: “They making another one after just dropping the new series? Wild they didn’t make us wait 10 years again 💀”

3 shows and 4 avatars with multiple seasons, what did we do to deserve this 😄 https://t.co/Go9bUGf5Al — Daddy Tonraq 🌊 SEVEN HAVENS (@DaddyTonraq) October 9, 2026

Avatar Kuruk: Wave of Chaos is currently without a release date, but expect more details to arrive in the near future as the franchise is clearly becoming a key pillar of Paramount’s new entertainment landscape.