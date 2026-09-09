Avatar: Seven Havens Confirms Its Place in the Timeline & How Long It’s Been Since Korra

Avatar Studios is returning for a brand new TV series picking up from the events of The Legend of Korra, and those behind it all have now confirmed just how long it’s been since Korra’s time as the Avatar. Avatar: The Last Airbender has been in the midst of a major return this year as original creators Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko have been working on some brand new releases to keep the franchise going. And following the release of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender this Summer, a new sequel show is moving the story forward.

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Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new TV series set after both the events of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, and the executive producers behind it all have now revealed that it’s been “about 226 years” after the events of that series. Speaking with Polygon about the new sequel, executive producer Sehaj Sethi opened up about the changes in the timeline and teased the cultural influences behind the new setting.

Avatar: Seven Havens Reveals How Many Years After The Legend of Korra

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As series co-creator Michael DiMartino explained, Avatar: Seven Havens began its earliest stages of development about six years after The Legend of Korra‘s finale. They wanted the new world of the sequel to be set after a cataclysmic event and “threw around ideas for what kind of Avatar would make the most sense in this world.” Making new Avatar Pavi a kind hearted person in a world where they hate the Avatar, they wanted the sequel to spark a whole new mystery where fans would ask questions like “How did the world get so bad? Why does everyone hate the Avatar?”

It’s been about 225 years following The Legend of Korra, and with it the series’ world has become more fantastical as cultures have blended through the years and other real world elements have continued to fade further away. It’s also a world where Korra is now reviled and blamed for whatever apocalyptic event that took place in the world, and Pavi takes over the role in the generation that followed. But it’s something that fans are hoping to see explored over the course of Avatar: Seven Havens‘ run.

When Does Avatar: Seven Havens Come Out?

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Avatar: Seven Havens will be officially making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th, and will be running for 26 episodes in total. It’s yet to be revealed what kind of release schedule the new series will have when it makes its debut, and it’s gotten fans worried about whether or not the show is going to drop all of its episodes at once. Given the fact that the animated series seems to be focusing the most on its central mystery surrounding Korra and her role in the past destruction, a more stacked release will be preferable for sure.

Avatar Studios made its big return to screens with both Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender and the upcoming Avatar: Seven Havens through the course of this year, but the creators behind it all are working on even more projects for the future. It’s yet to be revealed whether or not Avatar Studios will get to develop more animated works, but the creators seem to be focused on new TV series productions at this time if this turns out to be a success.

HT – Polygon