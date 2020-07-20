Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Get Katara Trending on the Agni Kai's Anniversary
It's been 12 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender aired its final episode on Nickelodeon, and while this is a monumental for a number of reasons, many fans often celebrate this anniversary more for the stunning Agni Kai between Zuko and Azula before the final episode of the series. But while that is an important moment all on its own, it's not quite the focus of many fans these days as they have gotten Avatar: The Last Airbender trending on Twitter for a different reason. This time, it's to debate Katara's role in this fight.
"Katara" is trending on Twitter not only as a celebration of how she helped Zuko during the fight against Azula, but also because it's where many fans point as one of the biggest examples of the proposed relationship between Zuko and Katara. Ultimately, she does end up with Aang but the debate still rages on to this day.
But at the very least, people have taken this time to just celebrate Katara and all the good she did during Avatar: The Last Airbender! Read on to see what fans are saying about Katara, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!
Happy Agni Kai Day!
prevnext
also happy agni kai day to zuko and katara 😌❤️— nasty bisexual honeybee🐝 (@zaybaybayeh) July 19, 2020
It's Been 12 Years...
prevnext
12 years since the final agni kai... 12 years since zuko took lighting for katara. pic.twitter.com/4PpMfmuTaP— fran 🥀 (@stellarzuko) July 19, 2020
Katara Really Did That!
prevnext
12 years of this iconic moment happy birthday to katara winning the agni kaipic.twitter.com/4aP2GvuUjx— amanda (@hansoIow) July 19, 2020
Katara Trending? Good.
prevnext
katara trending? good. as she should pic.twitter.com/Mo6g8PkbdU— reem (@dmigcds) July 20, 2020
It's an Exclusive Club!
prevnext
I love seeing Katara trending, as she should. Bad bitches club only 😌 pic.twitter.com/PNBkKTZ0XN— mj 🌊 (@mjtxdv) July 20, 2020
Queen Status
prevnext
yall katara is trending what a queen pic.twitter.com/OqajYoS11B— simp 🦋 cockie (@bugssie_) July 20, 2020
Could Have Gone a Completely Different Way...
prevnext
we all agree that if zuko hadn’t accepted an agni kai against azula he and katara would have defeated her in less than 5 seconds right?— 𝐩𝐚𝐰𝐥𝐚 (@fawsettoland) July 20, 2020
Thank Goodness...
prev
Katara from ATLA is trending and I thought something bad happened to her pic.twitter.com/k3VLlzfnDH— angel (@ajmg__) July 20, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.