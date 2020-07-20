Avatar: The Last Airbender Fans Get Katara Trending on the Agni Kai's Anniversary

It's been 12 years since Avatar: The Last Airbender aired its final episode on Nickelodeon, and while this is a monumental for a number of reasons, many fans often celebrate this anniversary more for the stunning Agni Kai between Zuko and Azula before the final episode of the series. But while that is an important moment all on its own, it's not quite the focus of many fans these days as they have gotten Avatar: The Last Airbender trending on Twitter for a different reason. This time, it's to debate Katara's role in this fight.

"Katara" is trending on Twitter not only as a celebration of how she helped Zuko during the fight against Azula, but also because it's where many fans point as one of the biggest examples of the proposed relationship between Zuko and Katara. Ultimately, she does end up with Aang but the debate still rages on to this day.

But at the very least, people have taken this time to just celebrate Katara and all the good she did during Avatar: The Last Airbender!