Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Star Finish Filming BIG Scene

Avatar The Last Airbender has a bright future ahead of it, with Avatar Studios working on new animated projects within the world of bending and Netflix currently producing a live-action adaptation of the original series that started it all. With the actors playing Uncle Iroh and the Fire Lord Ozai, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Daniel Dae Kim respectively, sharing a drink after a long day of filming, the members of the Fire Nation hint at a major scene which might not have taken place in the original series.

During the original Avatar The Last Airbender series, Iroh and Ozai never had a head-to-head fight, with Iroh spending the majority of the series looking out for his nephew Prince Zuko. While originally seen as a much more laid back character in the expansive cast of the Nickelodeon production, the fourth season gave Iroh some major hard-hitting moments when he was able to escape captivity and join with his fellow members in the White Lotus to battle against the final assault by Ozai. With both Lee and Kim stating that they shared the same scene, could the live-action adaptation give fans a fight that was never seen in the original series or is this a retelling of Zuko’s original banishment from the Fire Nation?

Twitter Outlet Avatar News captured the moment wherein the two actors reflect on the epic scene that they had apparently filmed earlier that day, with actor Paul Sun-Hyung Lee sporting facial hair that definitely screams Uncle Iroh when compared to the fire bender that remains a fan favorite:

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee (Iroh) and Daniel Dae Kim (Ozai) just finished filming a CRAZY scene tonight! 🔥⚡



"When Avatar: The Last Airbender drops, I look forward to sharing the story of this day with you all. Until then, just know it was well worth a good whiskey with a good friend." pic.twitter.com/sQ6QJ9v7xF — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 25, 2022

While this upcoming adaptation is currently in production, the series has yet to reveal when it will arrive on Netflix proper. Aside from both Sun-Hyung Lee and Dae Kim, the current roster of actors that will bring the world of bending to life include Gordon Cormier as Aang the Avatar, Kiawentiio Tarbell as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Maria Zhang as Suki, Ken Leung as Commander Zhao, Lim Kay Siu as Gyatso, Yvonne Chapman as Avatar Kyoshi, Tamlyn Tomita as Yukari, and Casey Camp-Horinek as Gran Gran.

