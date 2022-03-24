Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Star Shares a Season One Update

Avatar: The Last Airbender originally saw the story of Aang and his friends fighting against the Fire Nation within the world of live-action via M. Night Shyamalan’s The Last Airbender, which was released in 2010. Now, twelve years later, Netflix is looking to do so once again via a new live-action series that will see the events of the first season retold in a brand new way and the actor portraying Uncle Iroh has revealed new major details about the production.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee is set to take on the role of Prince Zuko’s Uncle, with Iroh earning his spot as one of the best characters of Avatar The Last Airbender amongst fans of the series, with the fire-bender also giving viewers one of the most tear-jerking moments of the Nickelodeon series. In a podcast interview with the “Handsome Genius Club”, Lee shared the details that the series is set to cost over one hundred million dollars while also stating that the series will have around eight episodes, with the running time of each installment being around sixty minutes to boot.

While this is one of the major projects that will take fans back to the world of bending, it certainly isn’t the only one on the horizon as Avatar Studios is currently working on new animated projects that will revisit the world made famous by the likes of Aang, Korra, and their fellow benders. The studio has yet to reveal what the stories of their new projects will be but that isn’t stopping fans from speculating which characters might be highlighted and what paths the future endeavors will take.

Paul Sun-Hyung Lee has been in quite a few projects in the realm of pop culture, having recently appeared in Disney’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett. Fans might recognize him most for his role as Appa on Kim’s Convenience which was ironically one of the first major roles for Simu Liu who would become one of Marvel’s latest heavy hitters, Shang-Chi.

