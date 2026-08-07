Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Canceled Zuko Movie Reportedly Sees Story Details Land Online

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender took the opportunity to show bending enthusiasts an adventure that focused squarely on Aang and his adult cohorts in action. With this year also set to explore the bending world post-Korra via Avatar: Seven Havens, many fans are wondering what ever happened to the additional two movies that were rumored. In a wild new release, the proposed film that would have followed Fire Lord Zuko has seen many of its details land online. Needless to say, the bending film that will never be had some major things planned for the brother of Azula.

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Reportedly, the animated film focusing on Zuko would have seen Steven Yeun of The Walking Dead fame return to the role following Avatar Aang. It also would have seen the latest Fire Lord deal with a mysterious assassin who was seeking the deaths of both Zuko and Iroh. The movie would have also brought back Azula, the twisted sister to Zuko who was absent from the recent film, seemingly freeing her from captivity to aid her brother in this mystery. According to rumors, voice actor Grey DeLisle wouldn’t return to the role following her original portrayal in Avatar: The Last Airbender, though a new actor was never confirmed. While this movie doesn’t appear to be moving forward, this doesn’t necessarily mean we’ve seen the last of Zuko.

Avatar’s Future

Paramount

Recently, the co-creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, shot down the idea that they were working on additional films. Luckily, with Avatar: Seven Havens coming out this October, the creative duo did hint that they were working on a brand new television series in the background. While it’s still a mystery what this series will cover, and whether it will be a sequel to the upcoming Seven Havens, it proves that Paramount still has faith in creating more stories in the bending universe.

While many might be saddened to hear that we might never receive a feature-length film focused on Fire Lord Zuko, there is a story you can check out to further flesh out the fire bender. In 2013, Dark Horse Comics kicked off a trilogy of comics in Avatar: The Last Airbender – The Search. In the series, Zuko searches for his mother, who was absent in the original series, while relying on the likes of Aang and Azula to find her. This series takes place after the original series and while it might never be animated, it makes for an interesting case study on Zuko while also slipping in some shocking revelations. With Avatar Aang still a hit on Paramount+, fans will only have to wait until October 9th to check out this universe thanks to Seven Havens’ arrival.

Via Knight’s Edge Media