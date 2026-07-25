Avatar: The Last Airbender’s Secret Project: Our 3 Best Predictions for What It Could Be

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s panel at San Diego Comic-Con was primarily focused on the release of the franchise’s Avatar Aang movie, as well as the looming Avatar: Seven Havens sequel series. With one releasing this weekend and the other coming out later this year, that’s really no surprise. However, creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko teased a secret TV project in the works as well — and while they didn’t give fans much to work with, we have some thoughts about what it could be.

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Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s creators confirmed they don’t have any new movies in the works, but they are working on series. They highlighted one “secret thing in production,” specifically, but they didn’t offer much more information about it. The world of Avatar: The Last Airbender offers many possibilities for expansion. These are our three best predictions for what the secret TV series could be, though. We’d happily devour any of these.

3) A Kyoshi TV Show

Avatar: The Last Airbender only has sequel shows and films so far, so a prequel would be a nice change of pace for the franchise. And one of the most interesting characters to explore would undoubtedly be Avatar Kyoshi. Aang interacts with Kyoshi on more than one occasion in the main show, and she’s a total badass. She has a strict moral code, as well as a background interesting enough that she inspired a group of warriors to fashion themselves after her. Sadly, we see very little of her history on-screen. There are Avatar: The Last Airbender novels written about the character, though, which a prequel series could draw from. I’m a little doubtful DiMartino and Konietzko would explore two Earth Avatars in a row, but Kyoshi would be a perfect protagonist for a future Avatar Studios project. I certainly wouldn’t mind repeating elements for that.

2) A Prequel About the First or Second Avatar

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Another great Avatar: The Last Airbender prequel would be one that brings fans back much further — to the first or second Avatar, for example. The Legend of Korra gives the first Avatar, Avatar Wan, an origin story. However, it only goes so far, and a TV show would allow for a more detailed study of the lore and character. Alternatively, digging into the Avatar who follows Wan would be fascinating. They’d be the first to truly benefit from the ability to communicate with past Avatars, and as their powers are still so new, they’d need to navigate them in ways we haven’t seen before. It’d offer a new perspective of the role and the Last Airbender world, which I’d absolutely be on board for. It’d also be a chance to follow another airbender, though we’re honestly overdue for a firebending Avatar…which makes Wan a perfect candidate.

1) A Series in ATLA’s World That Isn’t About the Avatar

If the Avatar: The Last Airbender franchise really wants to shake things up, it could give us a series that doesn’t follow an Avatar at all. We’ve seen Aang worshipped as the returning Avatar, we’ve seen Korra treated with a blend of admiration and skepticism, and we’ll soon see Pavi dealing with contempt for her role. The franchise tackles the Avatar from every angle, but there’s more of this world — and its bending — to explore. It’s hard to imagine an ATLA project that isn’t centered on the chosen one, but it would be a fun way of subverting viewer expectations. It would also bring us a new perspective on the politics, bending, and role of the Avatar in this world. That’s sorely needed, and if Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s side characters are anything to judge by, it could be just as charming as a typical Avatar story.

What are you hoping the secret Avatar: The Last Airbender project is? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!