Avatar: The Last Airbender’s New Aang Talks Talking Over Adult Role for New Movie (Exclusive)

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender introduced fans to the now adult aged Aang with the new movie, and new voice star Eric Nam opened up to ComicBook all about joining the franchise with this feature film debut. Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in the works on all sorts of new expansions of its world in the future with Avatar Studios, and the first of these new projects finally hit our screens this Summer. It was a pretty big deal too as it was the first ever Avatar: The Last Airbender movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender takes place years after the end of the original TV series, and reintroduces fans to a now adult aged version of Aang and his friends as they take on a surprising new enemy. But its biggest change from the original show was a brand new cast at the center of it all. Speaking to ComicBook during the San Diego Comic-Con 2026 weekend this Summer, new voice star Eric Nam shared his experiences in jumping into this new version of Aang for the first time along with his knowledge of the original show.

Aang’s New Voice Over Talks Taking Over for New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie

Courtesy of Paramount+

Eric Nam noted how it was “honestly very daunting, very intimidating” and a “little scary” when it came to joining the Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender as Aang because it was such a “beloved, iconic figure character.” Noting how when taking on a pre-existing role, there are all sorts of expectations from those around the franchise that Nam wanted to make sure that fans, the creators, directors, and everyone felt good about his performance. “It was very nerve wracking, but I’m glad we got to where we are, and I hope that everybody loves it and enjoys it.”

Nam also revealed that he did not have much experience with the original Avatar: The Last Airbender series before beginning the audition process for the new movie, “I think I fell in love with the franchise, the series, and the universe as I started to audition for this project. I think Jessica [Matten] and I probably grew up around a similar time where we did not have access to Avatar on a regular basis. I was in Korea as well, and this is pre-streaming times.” But working on the film over the last few years really made Nam into a fan of it all.

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender Should’ve Gone to Theaters

Play video

Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender has been a massive hit with fans and critics ever since it made its debut with Paramount+ last month, and it’s proof that it should have gone to theaters. Nam and the other stars revealed that it’s been about three years of them working on the project before it made its debut, and the response from fans prove that it was worth the wait despite the early theft and leak of the film deflating some of that hype before its proper launch.

Hopefully this success is going to mean good things for the future of Avatar Studios itself too. Their next big project has already been revealed, and will be making its debut with Paramount+ on October 9th. Avatar: Seven Havens is a brand new sequel series set long after the events of The Legend of Korra and follows a whole new Avatar left to explore a world that has been destroyed in the wake of major tragedy. And if that hits, there might even be more on the way.