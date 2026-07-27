“Too Grown-Up” Why Katara Wasn’t Pregnant in New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie Explained

It turns out that at one point Katara was going to be seen fully pregnant during the events of Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, but the creators decided to not go that route because it felt “too grown up” for the movie. Avatar: The Last Airbender has made its long awaited return to screens with a new feature film taking place years after the events of the original TV series, and it’s been dominating Paramount+ ever since it made its debut earlier this week. It’s no mystery as to why either as fans wanted to see their favorites as adults.

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These fan favorites almost were much more adult than they were seen in Avatar Aang: The Last Airbender, however, as it was revealed during San Diego Comic-Con 2026 that an early design for Katara had her pregnant with her and Aang’s first child. Speaking to Variety about the design and its change for the movie, the creative team scrapped the idea because it felt like too much of a time jump from the original show and felt a little “too grown up.”

Why Katara Isn’t Pregnant in New Avatar: The Last Airbender Movie

Courtesy of Judy Jong / Avatar Studios

As fans of The Legend of Korra‘s timeline are aware of, Katara likely would have been pregnant with her first child, Bumi, around this point to line up with his age seen in the sequel series. It’s something franchise creator Michael DiMartino noted about the timeline of the film too. Knowing that they wanted to age up the characters and trying to figure out how much, they also had to grasp with the timeline of their first child. Ultimately deciding against it because it “started to feel a little too grown-up and like we jumped past maturing from teenage years to mid-20s.”

Co-creator Bryan Konietzko also further confirmed this by noting how it added a “strange” spin to the story of the film, “The plot of the movie started to put a strange context on Katara having a baby, and it wasn’t the best. It had a weird connotation.” Deciding that they didn’t think they needed such a thing, Konietzko also explained, “Maybe her getting in battles with Tagah with this big belly was not a great idea. It became almost damsel in distress, and we didn’t want to do that either.” But it’s not like we might not see that someday.

There’s Always Room for More Adult Aang Stories

Courtesy of Paramount+

Director Lauren Montgomery then further explained that this decision does leave the team room to further flesh out Aang and Katara’s adult lives with new stories in the future,” Ultimately, we want to leave room in case we want to tell more stories,” the director detailed. “This is our first movie out of the gate, so we’re going to give ourselves some room till we reach these other arcs. There are plenty of stories to tell.” With new projects for the franchise in the works, that could be next.

Avatar: Seven Havens is the next major release planned for the franchise and will be coming to Paramount+ on October 9th. This is an official sequel series set after the events of The Legend of Korra and follows a brand new Avatar as she explores a world that has been destroyed (with Korra to blame for it). If both the feature film and sequel series do well, we could end up seeing much more from Avatar Studios in the future.

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HT – Variety