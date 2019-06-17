Banjo-Kazooie Gets Perfect JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Makeover

Nintendo shocked fans during its E3 2019 presentation when it announced that the long gone Banjo-Kazooie franchise would be joining Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as DLC later this year. This has brought the franchise back to the forefront of fans’ minds after such a long time, and has resulted in all sorts of great fan-art. But with Banjo and Kazooie’s partnership involving one using the other as a weapon, it’s gotten JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure fans thinking.

Reminding fans of the series’ famous Stand battles, one artist imagined how Banjo-Kazooie would fit into the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure world and it’s a perfect fit. Check it out below!

Artist @racoonwolf (who you can find on Twitter here) shared the above work and was inspired by a pretty intense fight in the latest iteration of the series, Golden Wind. The art sees Banjo hold out his arm like a runway for Kazooie to launch itself off of, and it’s reminiscent of Narancia’s Stand Aerosmith. Dubbed “Lil Bomber” in the English translation of the series, Narancia often summons it by holding his arm like a runway just like this. Aerosmith takes the form of a tiny, but deadly plane and Narancia really had his work cut out for him in the series so far.

As Golden Wind enters the final arc of its season as Narancia and the others prepare to face off against the boss of Passione, they could certainly use the help of a powerful duo like Banjo and Kazooie. All you’d have to do is add a second “Jo” to Banjo’s name and he’d fit in as protagonist of a future iteration for sure.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth and currently airing part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside. The anime adaptation premiered last October, and can be currently found streaming on Crunchyroll.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.