Australia Bans Another Controversial Anime

It seems like another anime has struck out with censors in Australia. After all, a new report has confirmed another anime has been banned in the country. It turns out How NOT to Summon a Demon Lord Omega has been written off by executives. So if you wanted to buy or import the show there, well – think again.

The Australian Classification Board announced on January 4th it would not review the Demon Lord Omega anime. This means the anime is essentially banned in Australia on home video. Fans can still stream the series where licensed. But when it comes to physical editions, the show is out of luck.

Of course, this decision comes as Demon Lord Omega prepares for season two. When the show debuted its first season, the board did give the anime a restricted classification. The show weld as MA 15+ for "strong sexual themes". Now, this new series has been refused overall.

READ MORE: Russia May Ban Isekai Anime Over Reincarnation Controversy | Russia Seems to Have Banned Several Popular Anime Series | Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc

This is far from the first anime or manga to be banned in Australia. The board took issue with No Game No Life by You Kamiya in August 2020. The Centre Alliance, a political party in Australia, petitioned for the manga's novels to be reviewed at the time. Now, the manga's first, second, and ninth volumes are essentially banned in Australia. Other titles like To Love-Ru Darkness have been hit by bans overseas as well.

And of course, that hardly counts the list of anime that have been globally. Pokemon has been long banned in Saudi Arabia due to its gambling elements while High School DxD was banned from New Zealand given its nudity. Death Note has been banned in multiple countries such as China and Russia alongside Attack on Titan.

What do you make of this latest anime ban? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

HT – ANN