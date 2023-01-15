Attack on Titan Director Shares Update on the Anime's Final Arc

Attack on Titan is currently gearing up to return for the final part of the anime's fourth and final season some time later this year, and one of the directors behind the anime has shared a notable update on its production! Following the end of the second part of the season, it was confirmed that the TV anime will conclude with a third and final slate of episodes adapting the final moments from Hajime Isayama's original manga series. But unfortunately, there have been very scarce updates as to how the new anime is shaping up for its big final arc.

But while fans have gotten very few updates as to when we can check out the new episodes, Attack on Titan's production has been steadily moving forward. The sound director behind the anime, Masafumi Mima, took to Twitter to update fans with the fact that he is now working on the Conclusion arc for the anime series noting, "The world is cruel" while teasing a look behind the scenes at one of the series' scripts. Check out Mima's tease below:

When is Attack on Titan Coming Back?

Attack on Titan: Final Season Part 3 is officially being dubbed as the Conclusion Arc for the anime, but unfortunately has yet to reveal exactly when fans will be able to check out the final slate of episodes. The new series has been in development at Studio MAPPA and the team behind the first two parts for a while, but as of this writing there has yet to be a release window or date confirmed for the episodes just yet. Either way, it's still the most anticipated new release of the year.

If you wanted to catch up on everything that has happened in Attack on Titan's final season so far, you can now find all of the episodes now streaming with Crunchyroll. They also have the first three seasons of the series as well if you wanted to start from the beginning too. With no date set for the final arc, there's plenty of time to catch up with the franchise and jump in before it all comes to an end.

What are you hoping to see from Attack on Titan's big anime finale? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!