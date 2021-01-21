Russia Seems to Have Banned Several Popular Anime Series

✖

Anime is no strange to censorship, and a good few of its series have been banned over the years. Different regions have different sensibilities when it comes to content, so it is no surprise some shows have been chased away by governments all over the world. And if a new report is right, it seems several big series have been banned in Russia - at least for the time being.

Over on Twitter, the fan-page otakucalendarJP shared the news with followers. The report said a St. Petersburg court recently ruled against several popular anime series such as Death Note, Naruto, Terror in Tokyo, Tokyo Ghoul, Elfen Lied, Inuyashiki, and Interspecies Reviewers. The case declared the series was "potentially dangerous" to children given the shows' themes, so it seems the series are heading for a ban.

However, as noted by locals online, the actual verdict from the court hasn't been made public. This means there is no word on how wide the ban will be when it comes to these shows. At first, this court case seemed to have banned select domains hosting these series which limits the scope of the sentence by a lot. However, the actual verdict may be stricter once it is published, so fans will have to wait and see what happens.

Of course, these shows are far from the only ones to have been hit with bans. Anime is a huge medium, and it tackles just about every genre out there no matter how controversial. To date, bans have been passed down to shows like Attack on Titan, Death Note, Hetalia, Pokemon, and more.

