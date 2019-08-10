BEASTARS Releases New Trailer

Netflix is expanding its anime licensing and distribution in 2019, and one of the more surprising licenses for the streaming service is the upcoming anime adaptation of Paru Itagaki’s Beastars. This fully CG animated series is set in a world of animals that are separated into predators and prey, and focuses on the quiet school life of a gentle wolf that’s been turned upside down after a fellow student is brutally murdered.

This much anticipated series is currently slated for a release in Japan this October, though Netflix has not confirmed when the series will be available for those in other territories. To better hype the upcoming Fall premiere for this new series, Beastars shared a stunning new trailer that you can check out in the video above!

Beastars will be directed by Shinichi Matsumi for Studio Orange, Nanami Higuchi (Little Witch Academia) will be writing the scripts, Nao Ootsu will be designing the characters, Eiji Inomoto (Ghost in the Shell Arise) will serve as the CG chief director, Minami Kasuga will serve as art director, Ken Hashimoto as color designer, Shiori Furusho as director of photography, Junichi Uematsu as editor, and Satoru Kousaki (Wake Up, Girls!, Oreimo) will be composing the music.

The series stars Chikahiro Kobayashi as Legoshi, Sayaka Senbongi as Haru, Yuuki Ono as Louis, Atsumi Tanezaki as Juno, Junya Enoki as Jack, Akio Ohtsuka as Gouhin, Takeo Otsuka as Collot, Yoshiyuki Shimozuma as Voss, Fukushi Ochiai as Sanou, Yuma Uchida as Miguno, Naoto Kobayashi as Durham, Nobuhiko Okamoto as Kai, Takaaki Torashima as Bill, Sayumi Watabe as Els, Genki Muro as Dom, Yuichi Iguchi as Kibi, Yuko Hara as Shiira, Ikuto Kanemasa as Aoba, Akane Ochi as Ellen, Hibiku Yamamura as Mizuchi, Sakura Andou as Legom, Mitsuaki Hoshino as Mayor, and Kenyuu Horiuchi as Oguma.

Beastars was originally created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen’s Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and has run for 14 volumes so far. The series has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media, and they describe it as such, “Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?”