Beastars Season 2 Locks Down Official Release Window

Beastars was a hit with fans out of the gate when its anime debuted to eager fans. The show was a surprise winner for those unfamiliar with the manga, and audiences have been wanting more content ever since season one wrapped. That is why a second season has been in development, and it turns out Beastars has locked down an official release window at last.

Earlier today, fans on social media got an update from Ryokutya who shared the new release window. IT was there fans discovered Beastars is eyeing a January 2021 comeback to start the new year off right. And if we are lucky, the anime will set the tone for a much better year to come.

Fans have been told about season two's goal to debut in 2021, but no one knew when it might go live. Beastars has settled the question now, and this early premiere means fans in the United States will likely get to watch it in 2021 too. Beastars is streamed exclusively on Netflix, so there is always a long delay between the anime's season finale and its overseas premiere.

(Photo: Studio Orange)

If you look at Netflix's pattern, fans can expect Beastars season two to take several months to make its way to the United States. The show will likely be ready for an early summer release if not late spring. That is entirely up to Netflix's release calendar, so we can only hope they put a rush order on season two.

Beastars was created by Paru Itagaki for Akita Shonen's Weekly Shonen Champion in 2016, and the series has been licensed for an English release by Viz Media. The series is described as such, "Instead of Jocks and Nerds, the Students Are Divided into Predators and Prey. One night at Cherryton Academy, an herbivore student is brutally murdered. Among the members of the Drama Club, the herbivores’ suspicions naturally turn to their carnivore classmates… The prime suspect? Wolf Legoshi. But he wouldn’t hurt a fly. Or would he? Will dwarf rabbit Haru bring out the beast in him? Or are his feelings for her…something else?"

Will you be tuning into this second season? Or did Beastars fail to impress you with its first season? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.