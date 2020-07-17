Beastars Creator Confirms Season 2 Releases Next Year

Beastars initially announced that a second season of the series was in the works shortly after the first came to an end, and recently series creator Paru Itagaki shared a direct update with fans confirming that Beastars Season 2 is still on track for its streaming release in 2021. The final episode of Beastars' first season not only featured an intense cliffhanger that teased a major status quo shift on the way for the second season, but also announced that a second season was in development in the first place.

Now thanks to a new video shared through Netflix's official Twitter account, fans of the series can look forward to its streaming release in 2021 as it featured a short video from original Beastars creator Paru Itagaki (who is continuing to hide her true face underneath a mask of one of the series' chickens) who confirmed the second season is in production. You can check it out for yourself below!

The only major wrench of this confirmation is when Beastars will actually debut in Japan. If it's early enough into 2021, then it will be possible for fans in the United States to see the new season for themselves before the end of the year. Due to the gap in release from when the series initially launches on Netflix in Japan and when it hits outside territories, it could be a 2022 release for fans if the anime does not hit early enough.

Hey Beastars fans, here's a message from creator @itaparu99 about the future of our furry friends. pic.twitter.com/4bZbQo6yOz — NX (@NXOnNetflix) July 17, 2020

Although fans in the United States tend to get new Netflix anime releases in complete batches with English dubs (depending on the series, at least), it's usually long after the series ended its original run in Japan. This was the case for Beastars' first season as well, and will likely be the same for Season 2. So cross your fingers that this new season hits early enough for fans outside of Japan to see it in 2021!

