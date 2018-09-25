‘Berserk’ Deluxe Edition Coming From Dark Horse

Kentaro Miura’s Berserk is one of the most popular manga, but starting up a physical collection of it can sometimes be tough. Dark Horse Comics will soon make the hunt for it easier with a fancy new collector’s edition.

Dark Horse will soon release a special embossed hardcover edition of Berserk with Miura’s preferred 7″ x 10″ format.

More details about the upcoming BERSERK DELUXE HC EDITIONS and #Berserk: The Flame Dragon Knight TPB: //t.co/uHza5KbUL5 As more information is confirmed, these will be listed on our website & on retail sites for pre-order. Est. price for Deluxe Ed. Vol. 1 is $49.99. pic.twitter.com/ifJeVLOZFF — Dark Horse Comics (@DarkHorseComics) September 19, 2018

Releasing February 29 next year for an estimated $49.99 USD, the Berserk Deluxe Collector’s Edition will feature the first three volumes of the manga in 7″ X 10″ page format. Future volume releases will feature the same kind of cool covers, as well. Along with this, Dark Horse will also be bringing a Berserk light novel to the United States.

Berserk: The Flame Dragon Knight is set to officially release on April 3 next year. It’s a light novel following the series’ character Grunbeld’s rise to power as an Apostle. Dark Horse recently released an official guidebook for the series as well. This collector’s edition will definitely be highly sought after.

Berserk was originally created by Kentaro Miura for Monthly Animal House magazine (now Young Animal) in 1989. The series follows Guts, an immensely strong warrior who is known for his massive sword. Guts lives his days fighting in a demon-infested medieval world where corrupt nobles rule. The hero is plagued by demon assailants thanks to a curse he had branded on him, and Guts continues to fight in order to keep a vow. The man promised to slay a former friend of his who became a demon and ripped away Guts’ former life.

Berserk has had a few anime adaptations over the years, beginning in 1997, with varied success. The franchise got a makeover in 2016 from GEMBA and Millepensee, with the second adaptation covering the manga’s ‘Conviction’ arc. The series was tentatively praised for its writing, but Berserk‘s new anime adaptation has become infamous for its poor use of CG animation and low quality production. The anime series is described as such:

“Spurred by the flame raging in his heart, the Black Swordsman Guts continues his seemingly endless quest for revenge. Standing in his path are heinous outlaws, delusional evil spirits, and a devout child of god. Even as it chips away at his life, Guts continues to fight his enemies, who wield repulsive and inhuman power, with nary but his body and sword—his strength as a human. What lies at the end of his travels? The answer is shrouded in the “night.” Strain your eyes and stare into the dark!”