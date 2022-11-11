Berserk's Original Anime Reveals Netflix Release Date

Following the tragic passing of Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, the series was revived thanks to the mangaka's friends, aka writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga. On top of new chapters being released regularly to bring the dark story following the Black Swordsman Guts to a close, the franchise has also released an anime series that chops up and edits the story of the three anime films, presenting them as Berserk: Memorial Edition. Now, Netflix is looking to dive into the story of the Band of the Hawk once again as the original anime is coming to the streaming service.

The first Berserk anime arrived on the small screen in 1997, eight years following the manga's premiere in the pages of Young Animal. Mostly taking the opportunity to cover the "Golden Age Arc", aka the story of how Guts came to join the Band of the Hawk, meet Griffith and Casca, and eventually find himself in a life of despair filled with some of anime's most terrifying demons, the original television series will often be thought of as the best take on the world that spawned from Kentaro Miura outside of the manga. Now, Netflix has confirmed when fans can expect the series to arrive on its streaming service, with the platform having already housed the movie trilogy.

Berserk: Streaming Soon

Berserk's original anime series will arrive on Netflix on December 1st, with all twenty-five episodes set to be available on the streaming service. The first television series ended on quite the cliffhanger, with the anime adaptation somewhat being used as a vehicle to help in pushing the manga as viewers might want to see where Guts and company end up following the devastating events of the Eclipse.

While a new Berserk anime adaptation hasn't been confirmed, a countdown clock has appeared on the anime franchise's official website, leaving fans to wonder if a new project will be announced in around twenty-eight days' time. While nothing is set in stone, there are plenty of stories from Berserk's manga that have yet to be adapted to anime.

Via Daily Guts