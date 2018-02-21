10 of the Best Anime from the 1990s

You don’t have to be a true ’90s kid to enjoy the decade’s superb list of anime. These days, the medium is a global one with millions of fans backing it, but the fandom was very different a couple years back. Back in the ’90s, anime was still trying to find a foothold in the global market, and it managed to snag a place thanks to some truly epic anime.

Yes, anime from years past have their quirks. If you miss the days of hand-drawn animation and sketchy dubbing, then you can always revisit those golden years online. Most of the top anime from the ’90s can be found online, and ComicBook is here to tell you which nostalgia bombs are best suited for you.

From mecha suits to Master Roshi, there is an anime from the ’90s out there that aligns with your tastes. Be warned though; Once you dip into this bygone titles, your nostalgic leanings for all things retro may grow. So, if you find yourself buying second-hand Gameboy Colors and wearing denim on denim, seek help!

Trigun

Trigun set the stage for what action-adventure anime has become today. The show debuted back in 1998 under Madhouse’s hand, and it has become a go-to classic with shonen fans.

The series focuses on a man named Vash the Stampede, a deadly marksman who is on the run after being accused of destroying a city. The protagonist does not recall doing as such thanks to his retrograde amnesia, but that doesn’t keep all of Gunsmoke’s forces from tracking him. Trigun follows Vash as the hero and his new comrades try to sort out his mysterious past and the origins of his amnesia.

Outlaw Star

If you enjoy any anime that takes place in space, you have Outlaw Star to thank. The fantastical genre was given a gritty re-imagining by the series when it debuted in January 1998, and fans continue to revisit the show for its interstellar thrills.

Outlaw Star was one of the first space westerns to hit the anime industry. Set in a futuristic world, the show is set during a time where spacecrafts can travel faster than the speed of light. The ensuing exploration of space led hundreds to scavenge the stars for treasure, and Gene Starwind is one such guy. He and his crew pilot the ship Outlaw Star and spend their time searching for the Galactic Leyline, a secret location rumored to contain immense power and wealth.

Mobile Suit Gundam Wing

The Gundam franchise dates back before the 1990s, but its sixth anime made its debut in 1995. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is credited as the series which globalized the franchise, and you only have to watch its first few episodes to learn why.

The series continues the exploration of a war brewing between Earth and its orbital colonies during the 2220s. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing focuses on five pilots who are sent to Earth to train for ‘Operation Meteor’, a mission that will exact revenge on the Organization of the Zodiac. Each teenage pilot uses their unique Gundam to wreak havoc upon the OZ after the United Earth Sphere Alliance suppresses its colonies one too many times.

Neon Genesis Evangelion

There are few anime series with the clout of Neon Genesis Evangelion. At the surface, the series looks like your usual mecha shtick, but the Gainax title is anything but. The anime is known for its complex deconstructionist themes, and it will leave you with more questions than answers.

As for the series itself, it takes place nearly twenty years after the world experiences a cataclysmic event. Shinji Ikari is brought to Tokyo by his father and trained to pilot mecha Evangelion suits to take down aliens known as Angels. However, the boy’s military career sours when new information about Earth’s deadly invaders is brought to light.

Rurouni Kenshin

Rurouni Kenshin is one of those anime series you just have to try out. The iconic franchise takes audiences deep into the Meji era as its heroes band together against a group of vengeful assassins, and its surprising themes keep fans coming back.

The anime is focused on a man named Himura Kenshin who goes around Japan’s countryside protecting the poor. The former assassin wants to atone for his past crimes, and he winds up being accepted by a group of friends who see past his feared reputation. However, when assassins are sent to eliminate Kenshin for good, he must decide if he’s willing to break his pacifist vows to protect those he loves.

Berserk

Berserk is not a series for the faint-hearted. The anime is said to be a top choice for seinen lovers, but its dark story and gory action will make some fans sick. But, if you can stomach its grit, then Berserk will make you question a lot of things about life.

The series tells the story of Guts, a wandering mercenary who has only known death and misery. The man becomes a hired killer after his adoptive father sells him to a known rapist, and he joins a bloodthirsty gang called the Band of the Hawk. However, when the group’s leader tries and fails to sacrifice Guts for power, the man makes it his mission to kill Griffith to avenge his fallen comrades.

Ghost in the Shell

Even non-anime fans have heard of Ghost in the Shell by now. The series got its start back in the 1990s, but it was thrust onto the world stage when Mamoru Oshii gave it an anime film. Its genre-bending aesthetic made waves internationally, and the film is often praised for making anime films marketable abroad.

The film follows a character named Motoko Kusanagi, a security officer who works with an anti-terrorist organization. The heroine is completely cybernetic and cannot remember much of her past or how she got her body. So, when a villain known as the Puppet Master begins hacking into cybernetic bodies and overriding their consciousnesses to commit crimes, it falls to Kusanagi to stop the terrorist.

Dragon Ball Z

Dragon Ball Z debuted in late-1989, but the anime hit its stride in the ’90s. The show, which acts as a sequel to the hit Dragon Ball, redefined what popular anime could do and how such shows could transcend cultures.

The anime follows Son Goku after the hero grows up and has a family of his own. Dragon Ball Z continues the franchise’s on-and-off search for the mystical Dragon Balls, but the sequel has way more action to its bones. After Goku learns he is actually a warrior Saiyan from a faraway planet, the hero trains to become super strong as otherworldly villains come to Earth one after another.

Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho is just one of those series you cannot beat. The anime was created in October 1992 and closely adapts the manga which Yoshihiro Togashi set forward years beforehand. Its supernatural themes helped redefine the genre, and anime fans continue to herald the anime after all these years.

The show itself tells the story of Yusuke Urameshi, a young teen who is known as a no-good thug. The boy winds up sacrificing his life one day to save a boy from a hit-and-run, and Yusuke learns the afterlife is very real. He is given a chance to redeem himself by becoming an Underworld Detective, so Yusuke goes on a journey to retrieve treasures which were stolen by demons whilst solving supernatural crimes in the Human World.

Cowboy Bebop

When it comes to nostalgic anime, Cowboy Bebop cannot be beat. The neo-noir title was let loose upon the world in 1998, and director Shinichiro Watanabe forever altered the medium when the space western received universal praise from critics.

The surprisingly existential series tells the story of Spike Spiegel, a former hitman who works as a space bounty hunter. The man has a small crew he leads on the ship Bebop, and they run jobs which often end in disaster. However, Spike’s past refuses to be buried, and his team finds itself hunted by the Red Dragon Syndicate who want the rogue dead.