Japanese Fans Vote for Their Favorite Isekai Anime

An Isekai is any anime series where the protagonist is transported to another world such as the Escaflowne or Sword Art Online franchises. In the last few years, Isekai has become one of the most popular subgenres of anime today with tons of new series each season trying their hand with the popular kind storytelling device. But that increased production of Isekai series has also lead to a wide variety of series that have been well received both critically and commercially.

Japanese news site Akiba Souken (via Crunchyroll) decided to figure out which Isekai series stood on the top and ran a poll from April 1-17, and calculated over 9,000 votes to see which ones were the real fan-favorites. Check out the Top 20 Isekai anime below:

Konosuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! – 1,465 votes That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime – 1,442 votes Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- – 990 votes In Another World With My Smartphone – 913 votes The Rising of the Shield Hero – 507 votes No Game No Life – 456 votes Restaurant to Another World – 440 votes Death March to the Parallel World Rhapsody – 425 votes Overlord – 342 votes Saga of Tanya the Evil – 259 votes DOG DAYS – 232 votes The Familiar of Zero – 203 votes The Devil is a Part Timer! – 187 votes Log Horizon – 144 votes Grimgar of Fantasy and Ash – 139 votes Knight’s & Magic – 128 votes Isekai Izakaya: Japanese Food from Another World – 126 votes How Not to Summon a Demon Lord – 121 votes Outbreak Company – 120 votes Those Who Hunt Elves – 118 votes

It’s no surprise to see Konosuba with such a high vote tally as the series puts a major twist on Isekai conventions. A series filled with terrible people who luck into good fortune, Konosuba is one of the best comedy anime of the last few years. With great characters, slick action, and a premise that’s almost always made into a joke, it’s a series that stands out among Japanese fans for sure. Though fans are still waiting on a third season, the series will be getting a new movie later this year.

But what are you favorite Isekai anime series? Do you like the more humor focused series like Konosuba? The more dramatic series like Re:Zero? Or just the good feeling adventures of That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime? Let us know in the comments or talk to me @Valdezology on Twitter!

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”

