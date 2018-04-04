‘Black Clover’ Just Got Surprisingly Deadly

Black Clover fans have been going back and forth over the series as the debate over the show only emphasizes the divisive response it’s been getting among fans, but the fans who have been dedicated to the anime have been rewarded with great moments recently.

The series is dealing with the fallout of the attack on the capital in the Royal Capital arc, and fans have been dealing with just how surprisingly deadly the fights can get.

The first death of the series (the leader of town Magna frequented before he became a Magic Knight) took fans by surprise by how quick it seemed, but that was only the tip of the iceberg as there have been mass deaths at the hands of a terrorist group of rogue mages.

Along with a massive zombie attack, the terrorist group’s stronger mages have managed to wound the leader of the Crimson Lions, Fuegoleon, in a near fatal and brutal way. The latest episode expanded on this further with the introduction of the Wizard King Julius Novachrono’s power. Not only did his power completely decimate the same terrorists Asta and the rest of the Magic Knights had trouble with, he killed plenty of them without a second thought.

This violence and death is not unwarranted and marks a major turning point in the series as the happy go lucky adventures of Asta have come to an end. Now that they’re facing an enemy that will no doubt kill them, the stakes have risen along with the intrigue of the world at large.

Death in the series has been at a gradual rise, and now fans are starting to see why. Now that Asta is face to face with an enemy that only deals in death, things are about to change.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.