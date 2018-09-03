‘Black Clover’ Anime Announces Fall Continuation

When Studio Pierrot first announced Black Clover will be receiving an anime adaptation, it was confirmed for a huge 51 episode order for the first season of the series. With the end of the Seabed Temple arc quickly approaching, fans were hoping a second season would get announced.

Luckily, fans can rest easy as the series has been confirmed to continue into the Fall season. Crunchyroll has confirmed that the series will received an official continuation beyond its original 51 episode order starting this October.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though the details regarding the new episode order are scarce, Crunchyroll released a trailer revealing just how much Studio Pierrot is set out to make Black Clover as epic as its popular past series like Bleach and Naruto.

There is currently no concrete information as to how many episodes this extension will entail, but fans can look forward to the next few episodes with a brand new look at Asta’s unleashed power. Not fully unveiled in the anime yet, as this form comes toward the end of the Seabed Temple arc in the battle with Vetto (which is currently going strong in the series), Asta’s new power should look familiar to fans as it was hinted at during the pilot episode of the series.

The series may admittedly have had a rough start as fans of the series didn’t quite click with many of its elements, citing Asta’s voice actor Gakuto Kajiwara as one of the major detractions, but the series has made many strides since then. Fans have been especially loving the current Seabed Temple arc, which is now changing the series forever as it introduces a brand new magic-type.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.