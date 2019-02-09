‘Black Clover’ Reveals Mereoleona Voice Actor

Black Clover’s anime was not only a surprise to fans ever since it went beyond its original 51 episode order, but now the second season will soon be going into its next set of arcs following the successful end of the Witches Forest’s arc.

One of the main components of the next arc, Hot Springs Training Camp, is Mereoleona Vermillion, now she’s been officially cast in the anime. You can get the first look at the character’s design for the anime below too.

Mereoleona Vermillion will be portrayed by Junko Minagawa in the anime series. Minagawa is most well known among anime fans for her roles as Ryoma Echizen in The Prince of Tennis, Cornelia la Britannia on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion, and Sailor Uranus in Sailor Moon Crystal. So fans of the character should rest easy knowing this favorite is in good hands.

Mereoleona Vermillion is the older sister of the former Crimson Lion Captain Fuegoleon. who had been taken out of commission during one of the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s attacks. She’s brought into the series in order to take his place as Captain, and will play a more central role as the arcs continue. Her first big impression on fans will be in the Hot Springs Training Camp arc, which sees Asta and a few choice others training in a fiery “hot spring” in order to boost their magic strength.

She’ll be making her official debut in the series’ next episode, which will crown the top star earner among the Magic Knights and set a whole new path for Asta and the others.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

