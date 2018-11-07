New Report Proves ‘Black Clover’ Is Way More Popular Than You Think

There is always an anime the Internet loves to rag on, and Black Clover is the most recent to embrace that title. The magical series debuted to mixed reviews as some shonen purists quickly dismissed Black Clover over its routine tropes, but it seems those people are in the minority.

After all, a new report by TV Tokyo has gone live, and the network has confirmed Black Clover is one of its biggest pulls.

Recently, the station put out its latest quarter notes, and it was there fans learned how well Black Clover is doing. As you can see here, the embattled anime is the fourth-highest grossing anime for TV Tokyo as a whole. Black Clover is ranked just under Naruto and Boruto while coming above Bleach.

In terms of total profit, Black Clover is also doing well. The show is ranked fourth at TV Tokyo with Naruto, Boruto in the lead along with Pokemon. Yu-Gi-Oh! is one spot behind in fifth place, giving fans a clear look at how Black Clover is overcoming some of anime’s most famous titles.

While naysayers may be surprised by this report’s outcome, fans of Black Clover aren’t too shocked. The show may have put off some with Asta’s screechy voice, but Black Clover has rebounded beautifully from its dull debut. Not only did TV Tokyo extend the anime beyond 50 episodes with a new season order, but Black Clover is heading into one long-awaited arc.

Right now, the series is entering the ‘Witch’s Forest’ arc. The story follows Asta and his Black Bull comrades as they are tasked with a new job in the Witch’s Forest. However, as fans will have likely guessed, the mission doesn’t go as planned when the team learns of an impending invasion.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

