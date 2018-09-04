‘Black Clover’ Reveals Grey’s True Form

Black Clover‘s Seabed Temple arc has pushed the Black Bulls to their limits in the first demonstration of (nearly) the entire squad’s magical abilities. This includes the mysterious shape shifting magic user Grey.

While fans assumed the giant form seen before was Grey’s original look, it turns out even that was a mask hiding Grey’s true identity underneath.

When Black Clover unveiled its newest opening and ending themes for the Seabed Temple arc, it quickly showed off each of the Black Bulls in cool poses. Though fans noticed a mysterious blue-haired girl was part of newest opening, it wasn’t until the latest episode where she finally showed her face.

Being drained of mana, Grey revealed her true identity as a small blue-haired girl. She had apparently been using her shape shifting magic to not only morph into others, but created a whole new identity for herself. As for why? She’s incredibly embarrassed in front of the others, and had been using her magic to hide her shy self.

Grey ran out of magic previously in the arc as the members of the Black Bulls not only fought members of the mysterious Seabed Temple in a big game, but then had to fight the Eye of the Midnight Sun when they invaded the temple later on. Grey had been hiding in the temple as a crab, and when Gauche was in trouble she sprang into help.

She revealed a new ability to change the form of other objects other than herself, and used this ability to shape shift a nearby rock into a pile of food that fellow Black Bull Charmy wanted to defend (revealing her hidden berserker strength as well). But now that her true form has been revealed, she’ll be closer to the other Black Bulls than ever. Good thing the anime will continue in the Fall to tell more stories.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.