‘Black Clover’ Teases A Traitorous Reveal

Black Clover may have just wrapped its first major battle with the Eye of the Midnight Sun, but before everything can settle and move forward it turns out that the Magic Knights have been harboring a traitor this entire time.

Before the latest arc began, the Magic Knights had captured two of the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s members, but only know did they get them to spill their secrets. The secret being that one of the Magic Knight captains is working for the enemy.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Magic Knights had been wondering how the Eye of the Midnight Sun had coordinated their attack on the Clover Kingdom so well, and even managing to badly hurt one of the captains, Fuegoleon, in the process. After Asta successfully removed a spell protecting the captured enemy’s memories, it was revealed that one of the captains was a traitor.

Unfortunately there isn’t any clue yet as to who the traitor is, especially in the next episode preview which promises a full reveal, but the captains had a big suspicion about the Captain of the Golden Dawn, Vangeance. His odd demeanor and unexplained absences make him a primary target of investigation until they realize he doesn’t use Light magic as seen from Licht of the Eye of the Midnight Sun. Regardless, a traitor reveal is bound to shake-up the anime and the Clover Kingdom going forward for sure.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series and just ended with the latest episode. Fans were excited to see the arc play out as this arc followed Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.