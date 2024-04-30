JoJo Fans Are Downright Desperate For a Steel Ball Run Anime

It has been close to three years since the story of Jolyne Cujoh in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean debuted on Netflix. With the conclusion of the latest season, the Joestars' universe has changed forever, creating a new reality that lends itself to a cross-country horse race. In recent days, rumors have been swirling that a Steel Ball Run anime adaptation is in the works and anime fans are dying to see what Johnny Joestar and Diego Brando's journey will look like animated.

Rumors were swirling on the web thanks to a social media post from animator Tokuda Yumenosuke, one of the main animators responsible for JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean. Originally, Tokuda posted a video of a woman riding a horse, stating that his animators should take into account the scene. Of course, since Steel Ball Run is all about horse races, anime fans couldn't help but think this was a hint that the next anime season was in development. Tokuda was quick to deny the idea however stating, "Don't panic. Nothing has been decided yet! Because of my job, I often post for my staff. I tweeted something I thought would be helpful, and this post wasn't meant for the general public... It will be a while before we can celebrate together."

(Photo: Shueisha)

What is The Steel Ball Run?

Steel Ball Run is the seventh major storyline of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, focusing on a Joestar who is attempting to win a cross country horse race to have his wish come true of regaining the use of his legs. Like so many other JoJo stories, this one is fit to bursting with Stand battles, the difference here being that many of them take place on horseback. If you want the official description of the Steel Ball Run, you can read it below,

"America, 1890. The longest and largest race ever, the Steel Ball Run, is about to start. It's a race from San Diego, California all the way to New York City, New York, and while horses are the traditional racing medium, anything can be used. The winner is the one with the most points, via checkpoint placement, when they reach New York. The prize: $2,000,000. Gyro Zepelli, a mysterious man with an equally mysterious steel ball, is planning on winning the race. Johnny Joestar (JoJo) is a former jockey who's cockiness got him paralyzed from the legs down. An accidental contact with the steel ball made his leg twitch, so he's in the race the learn about Gyro's steel ball. But the challenges of Diego Brando, a popular European jockey, Pocoloco, a slave with the Devil's Luck, Sandman, a Native American who is sprinting all the way to NYC, and others will make it hard for Gyro and JoJo to win."