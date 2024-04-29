Black Clover Launches Chapters 370, 371

It's finally time! Black Clover once helped rule Weekly Shonen Jump, but in the past year, the manga has shifted its release schedule. Now part of Jump GIGA, Black Clover gets just a few chapter drops each year. So of course, all eyes are on Yuki Tabata's magical series today as two new chapters just went live.

Yes, that is right! Black Clover has released two new chapters, and you can find them here courtesy of Manga Plus. Chapters 370 and 371 are live, so you can reunite with Asta's crew at your leisure.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Of course, this big Black Clover update is a special one as the manga released two chapters. As you can see above, the manga was also given a special color page to celebrate its new releases. The artwork brings Asta and Yuno to the center of a casino as the duo work alongside their friends. The image is a far cry from the final war Black Clover's manga is dealing with, so we will take whatever levity we can get.

If you are not caught up with Black Clover, it is easier now than ever to brush up on the series, especially given its longer publication period. You can find all of Tabata's series on Manga Plus as well as the Shonen Jump app. So for those wanting to know more about the magical hit, you can read its official synopsis below:

"Young Asta was born with no magic ability in a world where magic is everything. In order to prove his strength and keep a promise with his friend, Asta dreams of becoming the greatest mage in the land, the Wizard King!"

