Black Clover Unleashes Mereroleona's Ultimate Magic Form

Black Clover has returned with two new chapters taking the final arc forward, and the cliffhanger from the newest chapter is heating things up with Mereoleona Vermillion's Ultimate Magic! Black Clover has been working through its final arc at a steady pace within Shueisha's Jump GIGA magazine as it releases one new chapter every few months. It was different for this Spring, however, as the newest update brought not just one but two new chapters setting the stage further for the final fights against the Paladins. And it was a welcome update indeed as things were looking bad for Mereoleona.

While Asta has been able to share his anti-magic power with the Black Bulls and is now teaming up with Yuno to take on Lucius Zogratis and his many clones, it's been a different case for Mereoleona as she and the Crimson Lion squad have been sacrificing themselves in the fight against Paladin Moris. It was looking hopeless too as her squad began to die around her, and Mereoleona's Hellfire Incarnate form was running out of the mana necessary to keep up with Moris' power. But upon reaching this wall, Mereoleona instead broke through her limits to unleash her Ultimate Flame Magic – Excelicitus Leonum!

(Photo: Shueisha)

Black Clover Reveals Mereoleona's Ultimate Magic

Black Chapter 371 picks up after Moris killed all of the Crimson Lion members and Mereoleona's pure fire form was running out of the energy she needed to keep up with the Paladin's quick recovery. But as she begins to lose hope in the fact that she will never be able to go beyond her limits on her own, she thinks back to the support she's gotten from her squad over the years as despite how aggressive and strong she is, they refused to give up on their training and supported her with all of their strength.

This realization helps Mereoleona unlock a new Ultimate Flame Magic that not only gives her a body made out of flames burning with pure mana (and thus no longer have a physical form to make contact with), it also resurrects the souls of her squad. As Moris points out, Mereoleona has transcended her physical form and evolved like the Paladins. She and her squad tear though him at a rate that he can't recover from, and she pummels him to dust with the strength of this new form.

It's yet to be revealed if this is the kind of sacrificial power up that might take Mereoleona out for good, but for one brief moment, the Crimson Lions have gone beyond the realm of death to defy physics and take out a powerful enemy. It just makes sense for the fiery captain.