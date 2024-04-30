My Hero Academia Sets Up an Emotional Quirkless Showdown

My Hero Academia might have begun with Izuku Midoriya not having a single quirk of his own, but it looks like the final battle is going to end without him having a quirk either as a quirkless Deku heads into the final showdown against All For One. It's been a rough final battle for Deku thus far as he quite literally sacrificed everything he had just for the chance at somehow talking Tomura Shigaraki out of his destructive rampage. This ended up working against him, however, as All For One was able to use that weakness to take over Shigaraki's body completely.

Although Deku is thankfully somewhat recovered after losing his arms in the clash with Shigaraki thanks to Eri sacrificing her own power, the fight is still far from over. That's true for Deku too because while his body still has all of the damage that has been done to it through the fight so far, he's refusing to give up. The latest chapter of the series almost echoes the very beginning as Deku is not thinking twice about rushing headlong into very real danger despite not having the power to fight back.

(Photo: Shueisha)

My Hero Academia: Quirks vs. The Quirkless

My Hero Academia Chapter 421 sees All For One at his strongest ever as he starts to unleash all of his power, but Deku and the rest of the heroes left to fight have joined the battle anyway and refuse to give up. Before Deku charges in, he confirms that he's given up One For All but still feels the final bit of power within him much like All Might did after giving it up. Still, even with that last ember or without, Deku charges in for the final battle anyway as everyone watches and cheers him on.

This quirkless nature of Deku is what started it all, and it seems poetic that this is how it's all going to end for him. He'll become the number one hero by helping in this final battle as everyone watches, but more so in that he inspires everyone else due to the fact he's doing so much without power of his own. But at the same, there's still an actual fight that needs to go down and somehow Deku and the other heroes need to defeat their biggest villain yet once and for all.