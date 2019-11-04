Black Clover Welcomes New Editor

After Black Clover ended the massive Reincarnation arc, there was a wonder where the series could possibly go from there. But the manga soon proved it had a much larger plan in place as it was simply the initial spark to a journey across the rest of the series’ world. Now as the Black Bulls venture off and explore the Heart, Diamond, and Spade Kingdoms in search of Devils to defeat, the manga will be shifting editors as series creator Yuki Tabata prepares for the next big phase of Black Clover‘s manga.

In the latest issue of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump, Tabata’s author comment confirmed that the creator would be working with a new creator and offered a hilarious welcome greeting in the process, “I’m late on this, but my editor changed! Thank you so much, Toide-san! Welcome to Hell, Iwasaki-san!”

Black Clover’s manga is entering into unknown territory as the greater threat is twofold. Not only do Asta and the other Black Bulls fear the threat of the same kind of Devil that attacked the Clover Kingdom, but the Reincarnation arc left the Clover Kingdom weaker than ever. With the Elf revival forcing many of the Kingdom’s magic knights to fight one another, the overall defense of the kingdom has been weakened.

This leaves them open to attack from the three neighboring kingdoms of Heart, Diamond, and Spade, and the latest few chapters have begun to show just what kind of power each of these kingdoms have. Not only does the Heart Kingdom have powerful new mage enemies, but the latest chapter even teased a powerful new unknown entity from the Spade Kingdom. It’s most likely only to get wilder from here, so hopefully the new series editor is ready for “Hell.”

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.