‘Black Clover’ Prepares for One of its Most Intense Battles Yet

Black Clover has just reached the climax of the Blind Date arc in which Yami and Asta find themselves against the strong Licht of the Eye of the Midnight Sun, but the intense battles are nowhere near done.

After the introduction of the Three Eyes, the three strongest members of Eye of the Midnight Sun, more Magic Knight Captains step into the fray to save Yami and Asta and gear up for one of the biggest battles in the series yet.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Magic Knight captains have had it out for the Eye of the Midnight Sun after their attack on the Royal Capital, so this fight is fueld with more vengeance as well. The Three Eyes, who Licht touts have more strength than a Captain, include a nonchalant warrior who can use both light and dark magic, a fierce warrior who uses beast magic, and a wizard who has one of the four elemental spirits with a fiery salamander.

Their impressive power overwhelms Captain Yami, and he hilariously doesn’t give up, but before they deal a fatal blow Jack the Ripper of the Praying Green Mantises, Nozel Silva of the Silver Eagles, and Charlotte Roselei of the Blue Roses jump in to save him. They’re angry that someone would compare themselves to a Magic Knight Captain, and now their gearing for a climactic battle to end the arc.

If you are unfamiliar with Black Clover, the series debuted in Shonen Jump back in 2015 from creator Yuki Tabata. The since popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The story then follows the two young boys as they strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King.

Studio Pierrot‘s Black Clover adaptation premiered in Japan on October 3 and is currently slated for a hefty 51 episodes. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

The latest arc of the series, Blind Date, officially kicked off with Episode 28 of the anime series, and fans are excited to see the arc play out as this arc follows Asta as he gets involved in a major confrontation between the Eye of the Midnight Sun and the Clover Kingdom when a string of kidnappings occur in the kingdom.