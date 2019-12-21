Black Clover Shares Intense New Poster

Black Clover’s Reincarnation arc is getting ready for the action-packed climax that’s going to take the already tough battles between Asta and the reincarnated souls of the elves to a whole new level. This is getting ready to begin with the next episode of the series, in fact, which touts a major reveal coming in the future. And after this major reveal the battles will be taking on a much more serious edge as Asta and the other Magic Knights caught in the mix will finally get to the bottom of why the Licht had resurrected the Elves in the first place.

Appropriately teasing the tough battles to come without giving too much away just yet, Black Clover shared a new poster for the anime teasing the climax of the Reincarnation arc. There’s one mysterious individual along with Asta, Yuno, Yami, and Licht, but they should be recognizable to fans paying attention to the opening for every episode of the anime thus far.

Black Clover‘s Reincarnation arc has been steadily gathering the more powerful individuals together in Licht’s mysterious castle, and that’s because the anime has been setting the table for the final intense stretch to the end of the arc overall. Although the climax of the arc is near, there are still several major reveals and battles to come. With the series often going all out for many of its hugest moments, seeing the final battles come to life through the anime series just might be a major treat for fans if everything works out for the best.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.