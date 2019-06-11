Black Clover Reveals the Full Royal Knights Line-Up

Black Clover just got out of a major tournament arc as several Magic Knights fought for the chance to be selected for a new group focusing on taking down the Eye of the Midnight Sun, the Royal Knights. Taking on special missions directly under the King and Wizard King (though that first one is a bit dubious) led by the Captain of the Crimson Lions’ Mereoleona Vermillion, this new group compiles several members across the Magic Knight squads and forms a super team.

Here’s the full breakdown of the full Royal Knights line-up revealed in the latest episode of the series:

Asta – Black Bulls

Noelle Silva – Black Bulls

Luck Voltia – Black Bulls

Zora Ideale – Black Bulls

Yuno – Golden Dawn

Mimosa Vermillion – Golden Dawn

Klaus Lunettes – Golden Dawn

Hamon Caseus – Golden Dawn

Shien Tium – Golden Dawn

Nozel Silva – Silver Eagles

Nils Ragus – Silver Eagles

Ben Bunfunk – Crimson Lions

Ruben Chagar – Crimson Lions

Kirsch Vermillion – Coral Peacocks

Puli Angel – Blue Rose Knights

En Ringard – Green Praying Mantises

Rill Boismortier – Aqua Deer

Fragil Tormenta – Aqua Deer

Cob Portaport – Mage Attendant to the Wizard King

Cob Portaport, Shien Tium, and Nozel Silva were recruited into the squad without participating in the tournament due to their needed skills, and Zora Ideale (who was fighting under the psuedonym “Xerx”) was indeed recruited into the squad through his surprising Magic Knight placement in the Black Bulls.

It seems like the Royal Knights will be taking on a powerful new enemy. Mereoleona reveals that they have found the Eye of the Midnight Sun’s hideout, a huge floating mountain, and they will be launching a massive offensive. But as the latest episode comes to a close, Rhya of the Third Eye teases that the Eye of the Midnight Sun will be making their move too.

Yuki Tabata first created Black Clover for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 2015. The popular series follows two young boys named Asta and Yuno who are growing up in a world where magic is everything. Asta, unfortunately, seems to have been born without magical powers while Yuno is a young prodigy whose magical powers rival that of the strongest magic users in the Clover Kingdom, the Magic Knights. The two young boys now strive to become the strongest wizard in the Clover Kingdom, The Wizard King. You can currently find the Japanese language version with English subtitles on Crunchyroll, and the English language dub can be seen on FunimationNow and Saturday evenings on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.